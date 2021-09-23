Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Timo Werner hopes his goal against Aston Villa puts him back on track at Chelsea

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:31 pm
Timo Werner was happy to get off the mark for Chelsea for the season (Tess Derry/PA)
Timo Werner hopes his Carabao Cup goal against Aston Villa can put him back on track at Chelsea.

The Germany striker headed Chelsea into the lead on Wednesday night, only for Cameron Archer to level for Villa.

Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a fine penalty save before Reece James delivered the winning spot-kick as the Blues prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Timo Werner believes he can push back to top form now with Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Werner admitted struggling at the start of the new campaign after a testing summer with Germany, but now hopes to get back to his best.

“It’s good to be back on the scoresheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I’m happy that I’m back on the pitch,” said Werner.

“I think that the last few weeks were not very easy for me, but every goal, every assist brings me back on track, so it was good for me and also for the team.”

Chelsea will now host Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round, while Thomas Tuchel’s side will entertain Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spain stopper Kepa set a new penalty-save record for Chelsea, moving ahead of Petr Cech with seven in his time with the Blues.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was the hero in the UEFA Super Cup penalty win over Villarreal in Belfast in August too, leaving Werner suitably impressed.

Werner told Chelsea’s website: “Kepa is unbelievable in penalty shoot-outs. This season already he has saved us two opportunities to win titles. He’s a great guy and a great goalkeeper.

“I think both teams gave everything. Aston Villa were a very tough opponent and they showed why they are always very hard to play against. I think in the second half we were lucky to score an early goal, it gave us a little bit of a push, but 10 or 15 minutes after the goal we lost a bit of control when we conceded.

“After that we wanted to finish the game in 90 minutes, it was important. In the end it didn’t happen, but good penalties at the end saved us.”

Villa will look to move on quickly from their shoot-out loss, with an Old Trafford trip to face Manchester United next up on Saturday.

Full-back Matty Cash insisted Dean Smith’s side are itching to head up there and take on Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Cash told Villa’s website: “They’re a good side, everyone knows how good Ronaldo is, so playing against him will be unreal and trying to stop him at the same time. We know their quality. We know they’re a great side, but we’re a really good side as well. We’ll go there with confidence and try to get a result.

“These are the games you want to play in. Old Trafford is a great stadium and playing against the big clubs is always nice because you want to win.”

