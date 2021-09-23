Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

A long wait for Atalanta’s Marten De Roon…

I bet Messi never has to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/W4uG6YPP1h — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 23, 2021

Bruno Fernandes vowed Manchester United would improve.

Really frustrating and disappointing to be out of one of the competitions at such an early stage… Time to reflect , to improve and to fight hard for the other competitions. #mufc pic.twitter.com/HiirH0AJO2 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) September 22, 2021

Will Patrice Evra soon be prowling the touchline?

James Rodriguez bid farewell to Everton.

I want to thank my teammates, who welcomed me well, I wish them the best and I also want to thank Everton fans. A pity not to have played in goodison park with you, it would have been very nice. I always wanted to win , that is my mentality. I wish you all the best. 👋🏼 JR10 pic.twitter.com/YRwzlPtfco — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 23, 2021

Not a bad haul for Karim Benzema.

Eddie Nketiah was looking back on his goal against AFC Wimbledon.

Kelechi Iheanacho knows who to thank.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen started the day in style.

Coffee and a live safari from SA before a day of zooms commence…! Have the best day, everyone! 💫 pic.twitter.com/OthJ8QDM7u — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 23, 2021

Formula One

Looks like Daniel Ricciardo lost a bet with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris!

Apart from just getting beat 5-0 by Lando in table tennis, he’s taught me so much this year, especially in high speed corners. Impressive. He’s got some large cojones. Something I don’t have. #DR3 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 23, 2021

Hopefully my last tweet now makes more sense pic.twitter.com/h6Mdg1Ls9G — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 23, 2021

Golf

Ryder Cup glamour!

Team Europe kicking off the Ryder Cup in style. 🤵 pic.twitter.com/Bxw6Apepmd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2021

Tee time for Ian Poulter.

Boxing

It’s almost time for Joshua v Usyk.

Another day in camp. pic.twitter.com/30klB7CRGp — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 23, 2021

Rugby union

Successful surgery for James Haskell.