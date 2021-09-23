Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:51 pm
Forest Green defender Baily Cargill has an ankle injury (Tim Markland/PA)
Forest Green defender Baily Cargill has an ankle injury (Tim Markland/PA)

Forest Green will check on Baily Cargill ahead of the visit of Tranmere.

Defender Cargill missed the 4-0 win at Stevenage last weekend with an ankle injury.

Udoka Godwin-Malife is back out running but will not be rushed back into action following his broken collarbone.

Elliott Whitehouse is also a long-term absentee.

Tranmere will again be without goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Murphy missed out against Salford last weekend after suffering concussion in the 1-0 defeat at Rochdale.

He will be unavailable once more so Ross Doohan will deputise again.

Midfielder Jay Spearing is available after his red card in the win over Salford was overturned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal