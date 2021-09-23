Sam Gallagher should be back for Blackburn’s clash with Cardiff

Sam Gallagher is in contention for Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff after recovering from a thigh problem.

Striker Gallagher has sat out Rovers’ last two league matches but is back in training and could be recalled against the Bluebirds.

“Sam will have to come through training but if he does there’s no reason why he won’t be available,” boss Tony Mowbray said.

Dan Butterworth, Joe Rankin-Costello and Reda Khadra remain in the treatment room, while Bradley Johnson has been building up his fitness on Under-23 duty.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy will be without midfielders Joe Ralls and Ryan Giles once again.

Giles is still out with Covid while Ralls could be sidelined for another two weeks because of a groin issue.

Leandro Bacuna made his comeback from a hamstring issue against Bournemouth last Saturday but Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell are long-term injury concerns.

Cardiff have lost four of their last five matches and have not scored in their last two games.