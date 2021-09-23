Sport Nick Powell fit to return for Stoke as they play host to Hull By Press Association September 23, 2021, 8:11 pm Nick Powell could return after injury for Stoke (David Davies/PA) Nick Powell is set to return for Stoke when Michael O’Neill’s side host Hull in Saturday’s Championship clash. Midfielder Powell has recovered from a thigh problem and is in line for his first league start in a month. Joe Allen has shaken off a toe concern and should be available too. Josh Tymon is another option in midfield having also been deployed at full-back earlier this season. Greg Docherty will face a late fitness test for Hull. The midfielder missed the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United with a hamstring injury but is pushing hard to return. Alfie Jones could be back in a match squad for the first time in a month. The defender has moved closer to a return from his thigh injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook nearing fitness but miss Luton clash Late goals give Stoke victory at Watford Derby hope teenage forward Festy Ebosele will return against Stoke Hull’s double fitness boost ahead of visit of Sheffield United