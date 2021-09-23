Nick Powell fit to return for Stoke as they play host to Hull

Nick Powell is set to return for Stoke when Michael O’Neill’s side host Hull in Saturday’s Championship clash.

Midfielder Powell has recovered from a thigh problem and is in line for his first league start in a month.

Joe Allen has shaken off a toe concern and should be available too.

Josh Tymon is another option in midfield having also been deployed at full-back earlier this season.

Greg Docherty will face a late fitness test for Hull.

The midfielder missed the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United with a hamstring injury but is pushing hard to return.

Alfie Jones could be back in a match squad for the first time in a month.

The defender has moved closer to a return from his thigh injury.