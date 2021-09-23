Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021
Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick in training ahead of Blades’ clash with Derby

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 8:13 pm
Lys Mousset was injured against Birmingham (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield United strikers Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick have returned to training ahead of the visit of Derby.

Mousset has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the season against Birmingham.

McGoldrick has been sidelined since the end of August after sustaining a back injury.

The Blades are monitoring the fitness of Sander Berge, Ben Davies, Luke Freeman and Oli Burke.

Troubled Derby can welcome back Craig Forsyth from suspension.

The experienced left-back has completed a retrospective three-match ban for a challenge during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last month.

Colin Kazim-Richards will not be back until after the next international break and Krystian Bielik is still out with a knee injury.

The Rams kick off bottom of the table after they went into administration this week and were deducted 12 points.

