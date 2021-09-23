Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass delighted to have Ryan Hedges available again against St Mirren

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 9:02 pm
Ryan Hedges will return in Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has welcomed the major boost of Ryan Hedges being available again.

Hedges has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Raith Rovers on August 15, the first match of Aberdeen’s current seven-match run without a win.

The Dons are looking to end that run against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday and Hedges will be unleashed at some stage.

Quoted on the club’s official website, Glass said: “Ryan trained with us fully this week, he looks good. The decision we have is if we start him or to bring him off the bench.

“We will consult with the fitness and the medical staff towards the end of the week.

“It is a big positive for us to have him. You can see how much we have missed him.

“He has good imagination and is a little bit different. Everyone is looking forward to having him back in the group. Anytime you are not creating or scoring as much as you should, an attacking player coming back is a huge positive.

“The addition of Ryan will definitely help. There are a lot of boys who are so close to creating a lot of things.

“It is important to continue to focus on what we have been doing and we are not a million miles away from where we should be.

“It doesn’t take much to start climbing the league and it doesn’t take much to start winning games.

“We have not been cut open by teams, it has been our own situations as a group rather than other teams. It is important that we focus on that and how we can fix it and how we can focus on winning games.”

Glass, who will again be without Marley Watkins, added: “The process is a little bit longer than we would have liked but it is happening at a lot of places and it is not always straight forward and everybody knows there are a few bumps on the road.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Dundee have agreed to put their cinch Premiership meeting back three hours to a 6pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16.

Both clubs – who have American-based chairmen – requested the later start to facilitate international broadcast of the game.

The Dons wrote on Twitter: “It is part of the club’s plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure. Feedback from fans will be welcomed and monitored to inform any future changes.”

