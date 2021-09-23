Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

FPL tips: Play the Blues in gameweek six

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 10:51 pm
Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic, l-r, have starred for Chelsea (John Walton/Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea and Liverpool cannot be separated at the top of the Premier League – but fantasy football tells a different story, with Thomas Tuchel’s side heading up gameweek six’s recommendations.

While Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher remains the top-ranked player in the PA news agency’s Transfer Score ratings – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty (FDR) – his parent club provide the next three names on the list.

Here, we look at the names to consider before Saturday morning’s deadline.

Goalkeepers

Top goalkeeping picks for FPL gameweek six
Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool provide this week’s goalkeeping picks (PA graphic)

In the defensive areas of the field, the league’s traditional big names dominate – including under-performing giants Arsenal, who have this week’s top-ranked goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Back-to-back clean sheets at £4.5million help the former Sheffield United man to a transfer score of 70 out of 100 even as a north London derby against equally inconsistent Tottenham marks a step up in difficulty from Norwich and Burnley.

That puts him a point ahead of Manchester United’s David De Gea, whose first penalty save in 41 attempts helped him to a 10-point haul against West Ham last week, and FPL’s top-scoring keeper Alisson Becker – Liverpool’s only representative in this week’s recommendations despite their four wins and four clean sheets from five games.

Defenders

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek six
Chelsea dominate the defensive recommendations (PA graphic)

Centre-backs Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger both scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Spurs last week, with the accompanying fourth clean sheet making them our top-ranked defenders this week.

Thiago shades his team-mate in the form rankings and is slightly cheaper at £5.4m, with his lower ownership helping him rank four points higher than Rudiger on a transfer score of 79.

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (73) fills out the defensive podium after four straight clean sheets and an assist, despite having Chelsea and Liverpool next up, leaving Spurs the only member of the possibly outdated ‘big six’ without a player in this week’s list.

Midfielders

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek six
Conor Gallagher remains the top overall recommendation (PA graphic)

Mateo Kovacic got his name on Chelsea’s expansive and often unlikely list of scorers in gameweek four’s win over Aston Villa and with three assists already, he is a deserving inclusion in the recommendations with a transfer score of 76.

He has to play second fiddle in midfield, though, to a player surplus to the Blues’ requirements as Gallagher (80) continues riding the high of his brace in Crystal Palace’s draw with West Ham followed by two assists in the win over Tottenham.

Brighton’s impressive start to the season sees Leandro Trossard place third on the midfield list on 72 after a goal against Brentford and an assist against Leicester.

Forwards

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek six
Allan Saint-Maximin is a rare Newcastle player to warrant consideration (PA graphic)

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a rare bright spot in Newcastle’s winless start to the season and the £6.7m Frenchman tops the attacking rankings this week with a transfer score of 70 after two goals and an assist in his last three games.

With Watford, Wolves, Spurs and Palace their next four opponents, the Magpies have the opportunity to turn around their form and Saint-Maximin will be key to doing so.

Leicester’s upcoming FDR is even more favourable and Jamie Vardy has three goals to his name already to help him to a rating of 69, with Teemu Pukki three points behind after scoring his second goal of Norwich’s season in their defeat to Watford.

