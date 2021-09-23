Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryder Cup animation imagines Europe’s players skateboarding and milking cows

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:45 pm
(Anthony Behar/AP)
(Anthony Behar/AP)

Europe’s Ryder Cup stars found themselves in some unfamiliar surroundings thanks to a special animation in honour of the upcoming competition.

Ahead of Friday’s opening day in the match against the United States in Wisconsin, the European team tweeted out a video showing animations accompanying interviews and commentary clips.

The video, by animator Nick Murray Willis, reimagines the context of the words being spoken, meaning Tommy Fleetwood becomes a skateboarder and Ian Poulter is shown milking cows.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is shown operating a claw machine while Jon Rahm dances on a table.

The video went down well on social media, racking up around 400,000 views on Twitter – but it seems there are some moments being held back from the public.

Mr Willis tweeted: “A real pleasure to animate Team Europe for this year’s Ryder Cup. The players were shown an unedited/NSFW version of this in the Team Room on Monday night!

“Come on Team Europe!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal