Sport Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans By Press Association September 24, 2021, 4:35 am Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP) Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9. Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign. TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!!! pic.twitter.com/dRjTywf7UD— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 24, 2021 He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller. Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock.