Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

What the papers say

Alexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.

Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer.

Manchester United are looking to tempt Barcelona into selling Ousmane Dembele, reports the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old has been at the Nou Camp since 2017.

Sticking with Manchester United and the Daily Express reports Tottenham will look to sign Anthony Martial in January, with the London club proposing Tanguy Ndombele moves in the opposite direction.

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, the Daily Mirror says. Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2022 and talks on a new deal are not progressing.

Social media round-up

Jack Wilshere has revealed he has found a club to train with but is yet to receive any offers #AFC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 24, 2021

The Barcelona coach's future is up in the air.https://t.co/eXamjwBsAt — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) September 24, 2021

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Dortmund player, writes Mundo Deportivo.

Federico Chiesa: Borussia Dortmund will look to bring in the 23-year-old from Juventus if Norwegian Haaland leaves, reports Calciomercato.

Marco Asensio: The Anfield club could also look to sign the 25-year-old from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.