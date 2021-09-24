Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcelo Bielsa eager to see Leeds lift their performances to record first win

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 9:12 am
Marcelo Bielsa has plenty to ponder for Saturday’s visit of West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa accepts performance levels must improve if Leeds are to register a first Premier League win of the season on Saturday against West Ham.

Leeds blazed a trail in their first season back in the top flight, but have struggled to shift through the gears this time around, taking three points from their opening five matches.

Bielsa said: “Our project to play is the same as last year and I don’t see the opponent has any different antidotes to those used last season.

“But now that we’re not able to win means that our game needs to evolve, evolving in the sense that we need to make better what we want to do.”

The Leeds boss refuses to acknowledge second season syndrome but agreed the imbalance of goalscoring chances at both ends needed to be addressed.

“I never imagine anything easy,” he said. “The two things you make reference to have a margin for correction.

“Even when we receive few goals, we receive more chances than we should and in the games we’ve not only had problems with efficiency, but also to elaborate more chances that create danger. So we have a margin for correction in both aspects.”

Bielsa also accepted that Stuart Dallas has yet to replicate the form that swept him to three of the club’s player awards last season.

Dallas was named player of the year, players’ player of the year and also won the club’s goal of the season award for his late effort in the Premier League win at Manchester City in April.

His dip in form arguably typifies Leeds’ season so far, but Bielsa is convinced the tireless Northern Ireland international will soon be back to his best.

“His performances have not been at the same level as last year, I think you know this when you ask me about it,” the Argentinian said.

“There are reasons to understand why it is that way and every game he plays a little bit better than the previous one.

“But I have every confidence that next Saturday, or the following Saturday, or in a short space of time, he’s going to come back to his high level. It’s not that I have confidence, I am sure of it.”

Leeds’ bid to kickstart their season against West Ham at Elland Road has been hit by further injuries to key players.

Patrick Bamford has not recovered from an ankle injury which ruled him out of the midweek penalty shoot-out win in the Carabao Cup at Fulham, while Raphinha (hip), Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison (Covid) are doubtful.

Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined and fellow defender Pascal Struijk serves the final game of his three-match ban.

