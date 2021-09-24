Sport Millers hopeful Freddie Ladapo is ready for Crewe clash By Press Association September 24, 2021, 12:31 pm Freddie Ladapo has had a foot injury (Zac Goodwin/PA) Rotherham will hope to have Freddie Ladapo back for the visit of Crewe. The club’s record signing missed last week’s win at Bolton with a foot injury but has returned to training this week. Shane Ferguson has also trained after a foot issue of his own and could feature. Winger Mickel Miller, who has now served a three-match ban, picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt. Crewe captain Luke Murphy could be in contention. Murphy missed the midweek loss to Morecambe with a hamstring issue, but boss David Artell hopes he is fit. Madger Gomes is available to make his debut after he came through an under-23s game in midweek following his deadline day arrival. Crewe boss Artell returns to his hometown club, with whom he won promotion from this division in 2001. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close