No new injuries for Rochdale ahead of Oldham clash

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has reported no fresh injury problems ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Oldham.

Stockdale had a fully-fit squad to choose from for Tuesday night’s 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Burnley, and should have all his options available again.

The manager was left impressed with the way his younger players stood up to the challenge of playing away to Premier League opposition, and will look to translate that back into League Two as his side sit just outside the play-off places.

Dale have bounced back from taking only one point from their opening three league games, with the Burnley loss their first in eight in all competitions.

Oldham will have Harrison McGahey available for the short trip to the Crown Oil Arena after resolving the ex-Scunthorpe defender’s registration issues, but still have major selection headaches.

Manager Keith Curle has been critical of the EFL this week for its handling of the Latics’ transfer embargo, with registration problems leaving the club short-handed as injuries have hit.

Curle said a total of 15 players had been unavailable for Tuesday’s 7-0 Carabao Cup loss to Brentford through a mix of injury, registration or, in Faysal Bettache’s case, being cup-tied.

Hallam Hope has joined an injury list which stretches into double figures, meaning Oldham could not fill the bench on Tuesday despite registering 17-year-old full-back Benny Couto for the fixture.