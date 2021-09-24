Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Flanagan returns from suspension as Sunderland clash with Bolton

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 12:50 pm
Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan returns following a one-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)
Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan returns following a one-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunderland will have defender Tom Flanagan available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Bolton.

Northern Ireland international Flanagan served out a one-game ban in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Fleetwood after picking up a fifth booking in the previous league fixture against Accrington.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson made eight changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Wigan, where on-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead scored his first goal for the club.

Forward Leon Dajaku, a loan signing from German club Union Berlin, made his debut against the Latics, so should be involved again, while defenders Denver Hume (hamstring) and Arbenit Xhemajli (ACL) continue their rehabilitation.

Bolton are set to be boosted by the return of Declan John for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Welsh defender John has not featured since the end of August because of illness, but is back in contention to face his former club.

Harry Brockbank has also made his return to training following a hamstring injury, although the defender is expected to need more time to build up match fitness.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) is also edging closer to a return, while defender Liam Edwards (knee), midfielders Xavier Amaechi (foot) and Andy Tutte (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]