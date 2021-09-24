Michael Obafemi set to return for Swansea

Swansea can welcome back Michael Obafemi for the visit of Huddersfield.

Striker Obafemi was unavailable for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Brighton as he was cup-tied.

Obafemi’s return means boss Russell Martin has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Martin made nine changes at the Amex so the likes of Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton and Matt Grimes will also return.

Huddersfield are still without winger Aaron Rowe.

The 21-year-old has undergone a scan which revealed a fractured toe and will be out for another three to four weeks.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield remains on the sidelines with a back problem.

Jordan Rhodes and Pipa are long-term absentees.