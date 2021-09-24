Hayden Coulson facing late fitness test for Ipswich

Ipswich will check on defender Hayden Coulson ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-back Coulson was forced off early in the second half of last weekend’s win at Lincoln with an apparent groin problem, so continues to be assessed.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton was not fit to make the squad against the Imps, leaving Czech Vaclav Hladky in line for another start ahead of Tomas Holy.

Defender Toto Nsiala is expected to be available following his hamstring problem picked up at the start of the season, while deadline-day signing Sam Morsy is serving out a three-match league ban after his dismissal in his last appearance for Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday report no new fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could feature as the 20-year-old looks to make a first start of the season.

Defender Lewis Gibson, on loan from Everton, is building up fitness following a hamstring problem but will not be rushed back into action.

Midfielder Josh Windass (hamstring) is another continuing his rehabilitation, while Australian Massimo Luongo is not expected to be in action again until January.