Crawley boss John Yems ‘struggling’ for numbers ahead of Bradford clash

Crawley are set to be without several players for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

Town boss John Yems has admitted he is “struggling” for a team after George Francomb and Joel Lynch joined a growing injury list when they limped off in their midweek draw against Harrogate.

Ashley Nadesan will miss out through suspension after he was sent off for being involved in a head to head with Harrogate’s Connor Hall.

Ever-present midfielder Jake Hessenthaler is expected to line up once again.

Derek Adams is also facing injury concerns of his own as he is set to be without six first-team players for Bradford’s trip south on Saturday.

Charles Vernam felt tightness towards the end of the Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Manchester United Under-21s and will not be risked at the weekend.

Captain Niall Canavan is still missing for the Bantams; he has not featured since their 1-1 draw with Walsall earlier this month.

Caolan Lavery and Theo Robinson will also be sidelined while Lee Angol and Abo Eisa continue to recover from long-term injuries.