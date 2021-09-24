Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate plays with Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:38 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 2:30 pm
(Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
(Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Emma Raducanu may be US Open women’s champion, but when it came to trading volleys with the Duchess of Cambridge, her tennis mantra was: “Don’t miss, don’t miss”.

Raducanu, 18, revealed her nerves after she played a practice session with Kate, a keen tennis fan and player, and Britain’s other Flushing Meadows title winners during a homecoming event for the sports stars.

Billed as a warm-up session it quickly became competitive, but the duchess – patron of the Lawn Tennis Association – held her own with the tennis champs.

Joe Salisbury, the US Open mixed doubles and men’s doubles champion, and wheelchair players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid – who successfully defended their US Open doubles title – also joined them on court.

Afterwards during an online BBC show, Raducanu was asked if she had more nerves playing Kate or her US Open finals opponent Leylah Fernandez, and replied: “I was actually very nervous playing the duchess – I was like: ‘Don’t miss, don’t miss’.”

Before the group picked up their racquets the duchess praised the champions: “Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you – it’s seriously impressive. It’s so nice to see all of you back here in your home countries to celebrate.”

Raducanu has been on a whirlwind ride since her historic win in New York earlier this month ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam champion.

The Duchess of Cambridge visit to National Tennis Centre
Kate appeared to enjoy her time on the court. Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Earlier, beside the court the 18-year-old said about Kate: “Her forehand was incredible. I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun to play tennis with the duchess.”

Kate had arrived wearing her tennis gear – trainers, skirt and sports top – and carrying her own racquet for the knock-up hosted by the LTA Youth programme at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, south-west London.

Sam Richardson, the LTA head of programmes, told the players not to be too competitive, but his plea was quickly forgotten as the duchess and Raducanu played against the wheelchair pair. “It’s getting competitive already!” he said after one scorching rally.

The 18-year-old female tennis star said: “We were definitely ramping it up after the short warm-up and everyone was definitely competitive.”

The Duchess of Cambridge visit to National Tennis Centre
Raducanu, watched by Kate in the background, took the practice session seriously. Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

As the five of them played in various different combinations, the tennis became fast and furious, with some long rallies, and after one of Kate’s winners, Mr Richardson said: “Lovely point!”

He was impressed by the duchess’ performance, and said afterwards: “I think she was perhaps a bit nervous, as anyone would be coming on against four Grand Slam champions. But she held her own – she was brilliant.

“Her forehand in particular was very strong. I think she hit two shots that landed plum on the line. That’s a pretty good shot. She looked like she was having a good time, and was playing well.”

Salisbury said: “It was really good fun. I was very impressed by Kate’s level. She obviously loves it, and has played a lot before, but it was good fun to be on court with her. Her forehand was very good.”

