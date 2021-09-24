Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Patrick Vieira says Odsonne Edouard is ready to be unleashed against Brighton

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:59 pm
Odsonne Edouard is ready to start for Crystal Palace against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Odsonne Edouard is ready to start for Crystal Palace against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says summer signing Odsonne Edouard is ready to start against Brighton on Monday but has urged patience with the £15million forward.

The former Celtic attacker has been restricted to cameo roles since he moved to Selhurst Park on transfer deadline day last month.

A debut brace off the bench against Tottenham earlier in September ensured Edouard made a perfect start to life with the Eagles and he could be unleashed against the club’s rivals Brighton.

“Yes I think he has been fit and is ready to start a game. It is just moving to a different country and moving to the Premier League, he needs time to adapt,” Vieira said.

“We will take our time to make him feel comfortable in the club, in the way we want to play but he is physically and mentally ready to start the game.

“I am pleased and happy with him. He came on, scored those two goals and came on against Liverpool and created a couple of situations.

“He is a player who needs to adapt himself to the Premier League and to the club but he is working well. I think he gives me one more option up front about who to select for the game.”

Edouard, who started three games for Celtic in August, moved to England after a successful few years in Scotland.

If selected for his full debut against Brighton, it would mean two ex-France Under-21 internationals will lead the line for the respective teams.

Neal Maupay has already scored three times in the Premier League for the Seagulls this term and is a player Vieira admires but he pointed out the other qualities of Graham Potter’s side.

He added: “Maupay, I believe is a really clinical number nine. He has a lot of energy up front and is a really good finisher but the strength of this team is their collective game.

“When they have the ball, they are really close to each other and their passing, movement, it is really good. We expect obviously a tough, challenging game because they are playing at the moment with a lot of confidence.”

This will be Vieira’s first taste of a grudge match between two clubs which may be separated by more than 40 miles but have been rivals since the 1970s and who have produced several memorable encounters during the ensuing years.

“I am like every single fan, really excited about the game,” the Palace boss admitted.

“The rivalry between the two clubs, the atmosphere will be like always but it will be important for us to concentrate on the way we want to play the game.

“What I want from the players is the same passion, organisation and desire we show in the last couple of games. If we manage to be consistent with those then we will have a good chance to get a good result.”

Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) has returned to training and is available again, but Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) remain absent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal