Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Granit Xhaka returns from ban to boost Arsenal before north London derby

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:06 pm
Granit Xhaka is back in contention following suspension (Nick Potts/PA)
Granit Xhaka is back in contention following suspension (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from for Sunday’s Premier League north London derby clash with Tottenham.

Granit Xhaka is available having served a three-match ban following his red card at Manchester City before the international break.

Fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is fit with Arteta likely to recall his big hitters having made 10 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Tottenham are still without Steven Bergwijn.

The Holland international has an ankle injury and boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not yet know how long he will be out for.

Lucas Moura returns after a knock but Ryan Sessegnon’s hamstring injury keeps him out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal