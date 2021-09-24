Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
‘I’ve always admired Bielsa’ – David Moyes reveals respect for Leeds boss

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:24 pm
David Moyes and Marcelo Bielsa go head to head on Saturday (Andy Rain/PA)
David Moyes and Marcelo Bielsa go head to head on Saturday (Andy Rain/PA)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is probably not aware of the part he once played in costing Manchester United the Premier League title.

David Moyes has revealed that when he was Everton manager in 2012 he watched Bielsa’s Athletic Bilbao side beat United in the Europa League.

A month later Everton held Sir Alex Ferguson’s side to a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford to swing the title race in favour of eventual champions Manchester City.

Moyes recalled: “I’ve always admired Bielsa, wherever he’s been. I remember I went to watch his Athletic Bilbao team against Manchester United.

“The day we drew 4-4 – it just about stopped Manchester United winning the league the season before Sir Alex left – I’d seen how Athletic Bilbao played and thought I’m going to have to play like that with Everton, and we got a draw.

“His teams always have incredible energy. Everybody’s man-to-man marking in many areas of the pitch. But they are more than that, they are also a very good passing team. And for that the manager deserves great credit.”

On Saturday Moyes pits his wits against Bielsa when he takes West Ham to Elland Road.

The Hammers did the double over Leeds last season and have made a positive start to this campaign, their only blip coming in the dramatic 2-1 defeat by Manchester United last weekend.

Moyes added: “If you watch their games they have had a difficult start to the season, but everyone enjoys watching Leeds United.

“It is a really tough game, with the energy they put into their game it is going to be a test for anyone who plays them.

“I think we’re just going to try and do what West Ham have been doing recently, to be positive in our play and score goals, but also to be strong defensively.

“I think if you look at Leeds’ play, you’d consider them a really positive team, so we have to think like that as well.

“We’ll try and attack them and score when we can, but we’ll have another tough job trying to defend against them.”

Michail Antonio will return in attack for West Ham, having been suspended for the defeat by United and then rested for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win over the same opposition.

