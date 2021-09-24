Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Andy Murray suffers quarter-final defeat at Moselle Open

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 8:46 pm
Andy Murray was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in Metz (PA)
Andy Murray was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in Metz (PA)

Andy Murray’s promising run at the Moselle Open in Metz ended with a quarter-final loss to top seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Victories over Ugo Humbert and Vasek Pospisil had seen the Scot reach the last eight at an ATP Tour event for the first time since he won his last title in Antwerp in 2019.

But Hurkacz, who defeated Roger Federer to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals this summer, proved a step too far, the Pole prevailing 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Murray was obviously frustrated not to win a first set where he was the better player, missing three opportunities to break in the eighth game.

And Hurkacz took advantage in the tie-break before raising his level in the second set. He broke Murray’s serve in the fourth game and held off an attempted fightback from his opponent to clinch victory.

Murray said: “It was frustrating to lose, obviously. I had chances again and didn’t take them.

“I’m not saying I deserved to win the second set, he served extremely well and I played one loose service game. But in the first set I had chances and I should have taken them, didn’t, and against players who are that good, you don’t get loads. Disappointing.”

This week was a small step forward for the 34-year-old but he still remains outside the top 100 and is in a hurry to climb the rankings to avoid the sort of draw that saw him play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round of the US Open.

“I think I played better this week than I did in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, for example,” said Murray.

“I did play a pretty good match at the US Open. But I’m not that interested in playing well and losing. I want to be winning these matches. But the consistency this week was better than it was over in the States.

“My goal’s not to get in the top 100. I would want to get back in the top 10 would be more something that would motivate me in terms of a goal. Winning tournaments and getting up towards the top of the rankings is motivating to me.

“Hopefully between now and the end of the year I can play a lot of matches and try to do better than this week.”

Hurkacz will take on German Peter Gojowczyk in the semi-finals while Murray is due to play in next week’s ATP tournament in San Diego.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]