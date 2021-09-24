Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Warwickshire pip Lancashire to County Championship title

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 6:01 pm
Chris Woakes celebrates after doismissing Jack Leach at Edgbaston (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Woakes celebrates after doismissing Jack Leach at Edgbaston (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Warwickshire finished off Somerset in ruthless fashion to claim the LV= Insurance County Championship and pip Lancashire to the title on the final day of the season.

The Red Rose were watching on nervously from Emirates Old Trafford after edging a nail-biter against Hampshire on Thursday evening to give themselves a chance, but they were powerless to prevent the silverware being torn from the grasp at Edgbaston.

Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks just before 4.30pm to seal a 118-run win and, with it, Warwickshire’s first championship triumph since 2012.

Skipper Will Rhodes made a competitive declaration after little more than an hour’s play in order to give his side 79 overs to take all 10 wickets, inviting the Cidermen to chase down 273 at a required-rate of 3.45.

Warwickshire v Somerset – Day Four – LV= Insurance County Championship – Edgbaston
Lancashire fans were frustrated as they were watching developments at Edgbaston, hoping for a slip from the hosts (Nigel French/PA)

But with the Division One title on the line, Warwickshire were not to be denied in the field as they dismissed the visitors for 154 in 52 overs.

Spinner Danny Briggs got the ball rolling with the only wicket to fall before lunch, dismissing Tom Lammonby with the fourth delivery of his only over, before the seamers took over.

England star Chris Woakes, whose participation in the match had been negotiated with the national side, claimed three for 39 while Craig Miles took his share of the burden with three for 26 before Norwell applied the finishing touch.

Rob Yates had earlier celebrated his fourth century of the campaign, finishing 132 not out in his side’s second innings score of 294 for three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]