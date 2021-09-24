Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bruno Lage makes it clear Raul Jimenez must continue to wear head protector

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 6:01 pm
Raul Jimenez wearing his protective head gear (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Raul Jimenez wearing his protective head gear (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has made it clear Raul Jimenez must continue to wear his head protector for his own safety, even if it means relearning how to head the ball.

Jimenez feared he would never play again after suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal 10 months ago but has returned to action this season donning a supporting headband.

But the Mexico striker, who has yet to score in five matches this term, has shown signs of frustration and removed the guard after missing a headed chance in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Bruno Lage (left) has made it clear Jimenez must continue wearing the head support.
Bruno Lage (left) has made it clear Jimenez must continue wearing the head support (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He even posted pictures of Twitter of himself with and without the aid, but Lage says there is no room for debate on the subject.

“It was one thing that happened and I don’t think it will happen anymore. He knows,” said Lage.

“He needs to adapt, it’s not a normal thing. This is needed to protect him. After the process we did to recover him we need to help him adapt.

“There is an emotional side, he had a big chance to help us score a goal and to help us fight for points in that game. I didn’t say to Raul to take it off so it was a big surprise for me but sometimes you need to understand the emotional thing.

“It was an easy header but also you need to understand the point of view from the player.. You try to do the movement and you have now, like two fingers in front of his head, when he does the movement the ball is already touching his head.

“It’s a different way you’re trying to do it, it’s like heading with a helmet, but he is adapting well. In that period it was frustrating and emotional from losing that chance but he knows the protocol.”

Scoring against Southampton on Sunday would be the best kind of tonic for the 30-year-old, who has never gone six Premier League games without a goal since he arrived at Molineux in 2018.

Having netted only twice in their five league outings to date, Wolves cannot wait for his fortunes to change either.

“Every day we are working hard in training to score goals, so he knows that he has that pressure on his shoulders,” said Lage.

“He know he needs to score goals, our fans are waiting for him to score goals. He scored three or four in the pre-season and the goals are coming.”

Lage has been working with a limited first-team squad since arriving at the club and lost another couple of players in the midweek penalty defeat to Tottenham in the EFL Cup. Rayan Ait Nouri (concussion) and Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) are the latest to drop out of contention and while Lage has half an eye on the free transfer market, he is looking for quality additions.

“What I am not looking for is players just to fill the squad, those players I don’t want,” he said.

“We need to bring two to three more players to have more competition. We need guys to help us, not players to fill up the squad or I would prefer working the way we are working with these guys.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]