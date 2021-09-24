Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross McCrorie confident Aberdeen will stop rot

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 7:06 pm
Ross McCrorie is confident Aberdeen will improve (PA)
Ross McCrorie is confident Aberdeen will improve (PA)

Ross McCrorie believes tidying up on “small details” will help Aberdeen turn around their form.

The Dons have not won in seven matches and slipped out of the cinch Premiership top six ahead of Sunday’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley.

“The previous results have not been good enough and we will look to rectify that now,” McCrorie said on the club’s official website.

“We are now back to one game a week. We have had a good training week so far and we still have a few more days to go. We have been training well as a team and hopefully we will start to see the fruits of that work.

“We will have our game plan and we will try and execute it as well as we can.

“I would not necessarily say we have been playing badly. We just need to tidy up on the small details. We have to eradicate the mistakes we are making.

“I think once that happens then things will start to click into place.”

The versatile former Rangers player added: “We have been dominating games in terms of possession. But we know we need to start turning that possession into results.

“Hopefully once we get that win and three points, we will get ourselves going on a run.

“We are confident that the tide will turn.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal