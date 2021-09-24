Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ianis Hagi focused on Rangers as Roma speculation builds

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 7:58 pm
Ianis Hagi is the subject of transfer speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ianis Hagi is the subject of transfer speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ianis Hagi is focusing on his Rangers performances amid speculation that Roma are lining up a January move.

Reports in Romania claim Roma and Rangers have agreed a £17million fee for a mid-season transfer.

Hagi has had a stop-start season through injury and a Covid-19 lay-off and returned from quarantine off the bench to set up the opener in the midweek Premier Sports Cup victory over Livingston.

So he was in no mood to talk about his long-term future when asked about the Roma reports ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter at Dundee.

“Right now I am in a position where tomorrow there is a game,” Hagi said. “After five days there is another game. I am fully concentrated on Rangers.

“I don’t think right now is the moment to talk about transfers. The transfer window just ended so there is no point talking about transfers.

“I am just focusing on my game, on Rangers. There is an international break soon so that’s where my head is.”

Rangers had good news on the squad front in midweek when Finland midfielder Glen Kamara extended his deal until 2025.

Gerrard said: “I have said on many occasions, it’s important at a club like Rangers that you try to keep your best players as long as possible.

“Now, we all understand how the club works, but Glen is someone who fits into our style really, really well.

“He has evolved, grown and improved a lot since we took him from Dundee. He had obviously had a real good schooling down at Arsenal and at Dundee under Neil McCann.

“So we knew we were plucking a player to suit our style but Glen has come in and worked ever so hard to improve his game and I think it’s got to a level now where people are really appreciating what type of player he is, and what level he can perform at. Glen makes our 11 stronger and he makes our squad stronger.”

Kamara’s move makes Connor Goldson the main outstanding contract business that Rangers are aiming to complete. The defender is out of contract next summer.

“As the manager of this club you have to respect where people are at,” Gerrard said.

“I’m not going to be a manager who forces people to do something they are not ready to do.

“All we can do, if we want to keep players, is make respectable offers and hope that they are on the same page.

“I tend to leave (sporting director) Ross Wilson to do his job, and the players’ representatives. Once we agree we want to keep a player or extend a deal, I say to Ross ‘over to you’ and Ross does his magic.

“Even though it was a patient one, Glen has always made it clear that he is happy here. Rangers has been good for Glen, Glen has been good for Rangers. Sometimes as a manager you have to be patient.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]