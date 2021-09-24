Hearts at full strength for Livingston clash

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has the luxury of a full-strength squad to select from for the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston.

Northern Irish wing-back Michael Smith is back in contention after sitting out last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Ross County with muscle tightness, while Josh Ginnelly is available after missing the trip to Dingwall with a minor ankle problem.

Young right-back Cammy Logan is also back in the mix after recovering from the back problem that disrupted his pre-season.

Livingston manager David Martindale expects a couple of unnamed players to drop out with knocks suffered during the midweek defeat by Rangers.

Stephane Omeonga was suffering muscle tightness after his debut but Adam Lewis has shaken off a minor injury.

On-loan Rangers player Ben Williamson returns after missing the Ibrox trip while Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman are still short of fitness although they were on the bench at Ibrox. Craig Sibbald (leg wound) and Jaze Kabia (knee) are out.