Malky Mackay not concerned as Ross County wait for first win

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists he feels no pressure at all to get their first win of the cinch Premiership campaign.

County are one of three teams yet to record a victory but could not have had a tougher start to the season, having played last term’s top five clubs and unbeaten Hearts.

Mackay has been happy with how his new-look team are progressing after picking up draws against St Johnstone, Aberdeen and, last weekend, the Jambos.

They now face another difficult assignment against in-form Motherwell at Fir Park and Mackay is again focused on performances rather than worrying about when that first victory is coming.

When asked if he feels pressure to get three points, Mackay said: “To be honest with you, not at all. I am looking at performances, I am looking every week at the way we play.

“Looking at the last couple of games, the way we are playing and the chances we are creating, I am really happy.

“If I look at it overall, the first half against Hibs and maybe 20 minutes against Rangers I was distinctly unhappy with. Honestly, after that, I cannot be unhappy with my team over the six games with the way we have played, the teams we have played, the chances we have created.

“And on Saturday, against a team that were top of the league, in form, coming up here with five attackers on the pitch, trying to blow us off the pitch, and for it to be end to end, and we probably should have nicked it in the last minute, I have got to be happy with the way we are playing.

“If we do that over a period of time, we will be okay.”

With just one point separating the bottom four, and Celtic in sixth place, Mackay believes the league will continue to be tight.

“Every week, I think it’s a league where anyone can beat anyone,” he said. “I think that’s been shown, from day one of the season to now.

“If you look at ourselves, how close we have run a couple of teams and some of the results we have had, I don’t think that’s got any sign of changing over the next period going forward.

“Obviously teams are going to hit runs of form and you have the big two, because of the size of their squads, and the finances they have got, eventually that cream rises to the top.

“But a lot of teams at the moment can cause other teams problems and you can see that.”