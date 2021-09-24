Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake has ‘absolutely no concerns’ playing Leigh Griffiths against Gers

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 8:53 pm
James McPake’s Dundee side host Rangers on Saturday (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake insists he has no worries about playing Leigh Griffiths against Rangers.

The striker has been charged by police after kicking a smoke bomb into a stand housing St Johnstone fans on Wednesday night.

The Scotland international had earlier declared he had only meant to remove the item from the pitch after it was thrown on following Saints’ first goal in their 2-0 win at Dens Park in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

However, a Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park, Dundee, on Wednesday, September 22. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Despite the charge, McPake insists he has no plans to leave the on-loan Celtic striker out of Saturday’s Dens Park showdown with Rangers.

“I have absolutely no concerns about playing Leigh,” McPake said.

“I had no concern about playing Paul McMullan against Dundee United last weekend whatsoever.

“And I have no concerns about playing Leigh Griffiths against Rangers, Hearts, whoever it is.

“I know Leigh as a character and he’ll handle the occasion.”

The smoke bomb incident – which happened shortly after Shaun Rooney had opened the scoring for Saints – was filmed by a supporter and posted on social media.

Dundee issued a statement on Thursday in which Griffiths apologised for his actions.

It read: “Dundee Football Club and Leigh Griffiths would like to address a regrettable incident which occurred during last night’s Premier Sports Cup tie with St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium.

“Following the opening goal a smoke generator, among other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters. This pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as Leigh kicked it to remove it from the field of play.”

Griffiths added: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

Griffiths could also face Scottish Football Association disciplinary action but the police charge could delay that process.

