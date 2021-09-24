Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Golf

Team Europe were ready for the Ryder Cup.

Never been more ready…. Make It Count 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/2rd3EvULiP — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 24, 2021

Team USA were looking sharp.

Shane Duffy was excited.

Let’s gooooo #TeamEurope Good luck to everyone involved I can’t wait for it to all start today 🏌️‍♂️ https://t.co/3zugrbIQB2 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 24, 2021

Jordan Spieth’s 17th-hole miracle had the world talking even as it failed to stave off defeat.

Jordan Spieth blew all our minds with this execution 🤯 The crazier the lie, the more important it is to stick to your fundamentals. pic.twitter.com/q5g0BnT9HF — PGA of America (@PGA) September 24, 2021

Spieth is an American treasure. pic.twitter.com/u72kLgNfYc — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) September 24, 2021

No other short game in the world like #SpiritAlum Jordan Spieth! https://t.co/tXWm1Tri1z — Spirit International (@thespiritgolf) September 24, 2021

The hosts held the upper hand early on.

The garnet and gold duo coming in clutch for the 🔴⚪️🔵@BKoepka & @DanielBerger59 make it 3/4 for the USA in Friday's Foursomes. pic.twitter.com/RSUYsthZle — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 24, 2021

Cricket

Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title.

Huge congrats to all at @WarwickshireCCC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Enjoy the long night ahead everyone and congrats on a fantastic season 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dougie Brown (@dougie1brown) September 24, 2021

YOUUUUU BEARRRRRRRSSSSSSSS 🐻 Congrats lads https://t.co/m5ECyPzhyh — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) September 24, 2021

Sam Billings was pleased to see Kent end the season on a high.

WHAT A WIN!!!!! @KentCricket Awesome finish to the year 🙌🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen was all set to resume his title quest in Russia.

Before being demoted to the back of the grid in Sochi.

Taking everything into account, it was best to take the engine penalty here in Sochi. It will be a challenging race but so far I’m happy with today’s running and our work on the race set-up #KeepPushing 🇷🇺 #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/3ZUR4HePJW — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 24, 2021

Football

Two midfield greats came face to face.

Ally McCoist turned 59.

Who's your favourite club legend? 🤔 🔴⚪️🔵 Happy birthday, Ally McCoist! #UEL pic.twitter.com/hbUP1TUwIU — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 24, 2021

John McGinn was ready for the weekend.

David de Gea was gearing up for a big week.

Boxing

AJ was getting ready for fight time.

We have a fight. pic.twitter.com/3OUOhzRCpx — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 24, 2021

Tennis

Roger Federer was eyeing up some silverware in Boston.