Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 8:53 pm
Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Golf

Team Europe were ready for the Ryder Cup.

Team USA were looking sharp.

Shane Duffy was excited.

Jordan Spieth’s 17th-hole miracle had the world talking even as it failed to stave off defeat.

The hosts held the upper hand early on.

Cricket

Warwickshire clinched the County Championship title.

Sam Billings was pleased to see Kent end the season on a high.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was all set to resume his title quest in Russia.

Before being demoted to the back of the grid in Sochi.

Football

Two midfield greats came face to face.

Ally McCoist turned 59.

John McGinn was ready for the weekend.

David de Gea was gearing up for a big week.

Boxing

AJ was getting ready for fight time.

Tennis

Roger Federer was eyeing up some silverware in Boston.

