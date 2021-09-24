Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou must make do without eight players for Dundee United clash

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 9:07 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has fresh injury concerns (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has fresh injury concerns (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has eight players out for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United – most of them attackers.

Giorgos Giakoumakis (calf), Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified) and Kyogo Furuhashi (knee) are all missing from the forward ranks.

Defenders Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher Jullien (knee) are also missing along with midfielder Callum McGregor (hamstring).

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is set to be without his main striker after Marc McNulty suffered a hamstring injury in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat by Hibernian.

The Tannadice manager is also sweating on the fitness of Charlie Mulgrew after he went off with muscle tightness on Thursday, although he is hopeful that the veteran defender was substituted before any significant damage was done.

Courts has a decision to make over which goalkeeper to start after alternating between Benjamin Siegrist and Trevor Carson in recent games, while defender Liam Smith is battling to shake off the knock that has kept him out of the last two matches.

