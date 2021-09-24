Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for visit of Ross County

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for the visit of Ross County after dropping out of the squad through injury last weekend.

Jake Carroll is available again after a two-game suspension.

Graham Alexander has no fresh injury problems.

Ross County are set to be without Connor Randall again because of an ankle injury.

Defender Jake Vokins remains on the sidelines with a foot injury.

But the on-loan Southampton player is back in the Highlands for his rehab following surgery in England.