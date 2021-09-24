Sport Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for visit of Ross County By Press Association September 24, 2021, 9:31 pm Graham Alexander has no fresh injuries (Jane Barlow/PA) Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for the visit of Ross County after dropping out of the squad through injury last weekend. Jake Carroll is available again after a two-game suspension. Graham Alexander has no fresh injury problems. Ross County are set to be without Connor Randall again because of an ankle injury. Defender Jake Vokins remains on the sidelines with a foot injury. But the on-loan Southampton player is back in the Highlands for his rehab following surgery in England. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jack Baldwin feels a victory is all Ross County’s start to the Premiership campaign has lacked Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit Malky Mackay credits Blair Spittal with strong reaction to his demand for Ross County vice-captain to improve fitness Ross County manager Malky Mackay urges goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to show he merits a recall