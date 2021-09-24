Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Brom leave it late as Karlan Grant double downs QPR

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 11:17 pm Updated: September 25, 2021, 2:53 am
Karlan Grant, centre, and West Brom celebrate their late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Karlan Grant, centre, and West Brom celebrate their late winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Karlan Grant scored twice as West Brom came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 and go top of the Sky Bet Championship at The Hawthorns.

But West Brom were gifted a route back into the game after a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to the equaliser.

Dieng allowed a shot to his near post from Grant to squirm from his grasp and into the net for Albion’s equaliser in the 75th minute, cancelling out Andre Gray’s opener after just 43 seconds.

Grant then scored the winner in the 88th minute.

Up until the equaliser, it looked like it was going to be a hard-luck story for West Brom, who dominated territorially and created numerous chances without having the decisive touch in front of goal.

Rangers took the early lead when a through-ball by Moses Odubajo down the right caught the Albion defence napping, putting Gray clean through before he took a touch and slotted past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Kyle Bartley played Gray, born in nearby Wolverhampton and making his 250th league start, onside while Johnstone was also at fault after initially coming for the ball then retreating.

Albion sought a swift reply but they were restricted to long-range efforts as Grady Diangana drove wide and Grant fired straight at goalkeeper Dieng, who also easily held Darnell Furlong’s chip.

Furlong sliced well over as Albion struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised visiting side.

West Brom thought they were level in the 35th minute. Former QPR winger Matt Phillips crossed and Adam Reach steamed in for a powerful header that was blocked by Dieng on the line.

Another header, this time by Furlong, looped over after Grant got wide to cross from the left before Albion were booed off at half-time.

QPR created the first chance of the second half when Odubajo’s rising drive was flicked away by Johnstone.

West Brom tried to hit back but Jordan Hugill’s header from 12 yards was high and wide from Reach’s centre.

They had better fortune 15 minutes from time. Grant’s angled shot seemed a routine effort but the ball somehow escaped the grasp of Dieng and rolled agonisingly behind him into the net.

Grant then fired left-footed across Dieng after a lovely four-pass first-time move which saw Hugill backheel the ball to Callum Robinson, who fed the £15million striker.

