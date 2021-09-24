Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow come from behind to beat Newport

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 12:07 am
Barrow’s Josh Kay scored the equaliser against Newport (PA)
Barrow produced a courageous comeback to beat Newport 2-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

Finn Azaz gave the visitors a deserved first-half lead with his 10th-minute strike.

But Josh Kay levelled just after the hour mark before Josh Gordon grabbed his first goal in six weeks to steal the spoils with 12 minutes to go as Mark Cooper’s charges got back to winning ways.

The visitors started brightest and were rewarded when Aston Villa loanee Aziz fired home the opening goal of the game.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy in an entertaining evening of football at Holker Street.

The hosts’ stopper Paul Farman kept out Robbie Willmott’s long-range strike before he also denied Courtney Baker-Richardson with the best save of the game.

At the other end, former Barnsley keeper Nick Townsend did well to prevent Josh Kay from levelling.

But there was nothing he could do just past the hour to stop Kay restoring parity with an unstoppable strike.

The hosts almost went ahead when Townsend did well to deny Gordon. However, the striker made no mistake when he bagged the all-important winner with a superb curling strike in the 78th minute.

