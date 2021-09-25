Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Robins lauds striker Viktor Gyokeres after Swede’s brace downs Peterborough

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 2:03 am
Coventry manager Mark Robins was delighted with his side’s win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Coventry boss Mark Robins heaped praise on his star Swedish striker after Viktor Gyokeres’ brace lifted the Sky Blues into the top two of the Sky Bet Championship.

City saw off Peterborough 3-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night as Gyokeres’ second-half double quickly followed Gustavo Hamer’s opener.

“He’s gleaming from belief,” said Robins. “ I said from when he came in he was absolutely brilliant, everything he hit was going in the net until he had a bit of a lull in pre-season.

“He was unlucky in the first half when he dragged his shot, but I’m really pleased with the movement.

“He looked like he was running on empty towards the end and there’s no disgrace in that, he worked his socks off and he’s got his goals. He was disappointed that I took him off because he was talking about his third one.

“I gave him his chance, he didn’t get it, now get off!”

Coventry’s three goals came in eight second-half minutes after the home side struggled to break down Posh in the opening 45.

Brazilian midfielder Hamer broke the visiting side’s resistance by scoring his first goal since January after a free-flowing Coventry counter-attack in which he was at the right place at the right time to tuck home.

Once ahead, the home side raced into a 3-0 lead as Gyokeres got on the end of Todd Kane’s perfect whipped cross before a stroke of luck saw his deflected effort loop over David Cornell in the Peterborough goal.

Robins added: “We found it difficult to get our noses in front, but from then on we really grew in stature and took the game away from them.

“I thought it was nothing less than we deserved, the performance was brilliant, the atmosphere was electric and it was a brilliant evening’s work.

“It was a difficult game, I think they’ve given us a stern test. I thought we were decent in the first half and we had a lot of the ball, got into dangerous positions but just lacked a bit of quality at the end.”

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s mentality as their second-half collapse sealed a fifth defeat in as many away games this season.

“We concede, we collapse,” said a despondent Ferguson. “It’s another disappointing away defeat, another very similar away defeat. We concede, we collapse.

“Something has to change dramatically here because this has happened four times now.

“In the first half I didn’t think we played with enough belief in the final third attacking-wise, but we needed to do more to win the game, we didn’t come for a 0-0, we wanted to win the game.

“It’s clear as day the problem, we conceded three goals in seven minutes. Seven minutes before that you’re thinking OK you’re in the game, it’s very tight, seven minutes later the game is over and you’re worried that it could be an absolute pasting.

“Some of them need to prove me wrong because I’m really, really not happy with that, I can’t stand watching that again.

“We need to be tougher, it’s not about ability, it’s about being mentally tough and at the moment clearly we’re too soft.”

