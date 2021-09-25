Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristoffer Ajer expecting a tough challenge when Brentford face Liverpool

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 2:30 am
Kristoffer Ajer will have his Liverpool-mad family on hand when he takes on the Reds in Brentford colours this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Kristoffer Ajer’s family will make a familiar trip over from Norway this weekend to watch their beloved Liverpool – but they will do so to cheer on Brentford against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Bees have already claimed 2-0 Premier League wins over Arsenal and Wolves but will face the biggest test since their promotion on Saturday evening when Liverpool visit the Brentford Community Stadium.

It will be an extra special occasion for Ajer, a summer signing from Celtic, as he goes up against the club he supported as a boy.

“We know Liverpool is one of the best teams in the world,” Ajer said. “Half of my family are coming over from Norway, they always enjoy watching Liverpool. They always supported Liverpool but now they are Brentford fans.”

Ajer has been tipped for the top since emerging as a teenager in his homeland with IK Start, and after impressing at Celtic, he was linked with Liverpool as well as several other Premier League clubs.

Brentford made their move in July, paying a reported £13.5million for his signature, and have been quickly rewarded with a commanding presence in defence.

“This is the hardest league in the world to play in,” Ajer said. “It is absolutely challenging both physically and mentally but I am starting to settle in.”

Saturday’s match will see Ajer go up against another former Celtic defender in Virgil Van Dijk, and the 23-year-old can only hope to emulate the Dutchman’s achievements in the game.

“For me Virgil Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world so for me it is exciting and it is going to be a great, great challenge for us,” he said.

“We know how strong they are at the back as well as the quality they have up front. It is a team full of talent and the way they press and the way they attack, it’s amazing.

“So, it is going to be a tough game but we know if we defend strongly and defend as well as we did against Wolves we have players offensively who can create opportunities and score so it is going to be a very tough one.

“Liverpool are big, big favourites but maybe that suits us well.”

