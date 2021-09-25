Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Nuno Espirito Santo concerned by dementia but not counting headers in training

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 3:11 am
Nuno Espirito Santo has not been counting the number of headers his players are performing in training (Nigel French/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is concerned about football’s link to dementia, but admits he is not counting the number of headers his players are doing in training.

Guidance, agreed by the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Professional Footballers’ Association and League Managers’ Association, was brought in across the English game for this season as governing bodies try to address the risk of brain injuries and their link to heading.

Professional clubs are advised to limit ‘high force’ headers – those following a long pass of more than 35 metres or from crosses, corners and free-kicks – to 10 per training week, while also developing specific player profiles which will help tailor their training needs.

Given the numbers are only advisory, and it is understood the club are monitoring it, Nuno is not breaking any rules.

Premier League clubs have been given guidance to reduce the numbers of headers in training
Premier League clubs have been given guidance to reduce the numbers of headers in training (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

He said: “I’m concerned with the situation of dementia and what heading the ball can cause.

“It’s a big concern for us but it’s part of the game. Honestly, I will not lie to you.

“I don’t count how many times our players head the ball. Maybe I will get myself in trouble for this. But football is jumping, heading, it’s part of the game.”

Asked how he can fully prepare set-pieces in training with the rules in place, he said: “Good question. That’s why we have training sessions without nobody seeing us.”

Spurs visit Arsenal on Sunday for the first north London derby of the season and Nuno knows his side have to learn how to roll with the punches.

The squad will prepare for Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal by watching Anthony Joshua fight Oleksandr Usyk – a bout taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and Nuno will be hoping his side take note.

They have been unable to recover from knockout blows this season as in the three domestic games where they have conceded, they have failed to find the net in response.

Nuno wants his players to become streetwise in the fight.

“Just to use a simple example of boxing, with people talking about the big occasion on Saturday night, you cannot spend all the round throwing punches,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to protect yourself. If you get a punch, instead of opening your guard, you should close your guard and respect that your opponent also has these moments.

“So using this simple situation gives us a lot of what we should do. So we are organised, we are stable, we are solid.

“No matter what happens we must keep on doing. We are playing good football.

“We are looking threatening and looking for the goal. You score, you have to go again. So it takes time but this is the process.”

