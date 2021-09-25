Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty to miss Celtic clash

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:39 am
Marc McNulty will miss this weekend’s trip to Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Dundee United are set to be without key duo Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty for Sunday’s cinch Premiership trip to Celtic.

Veteran defender Mulgrew and main striker McNulty were forced off by muscle injuries in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat by Hibernian.

Manager Tam Courts is hopeful neither issue will prove to be long term but confirmed both players would miss out against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He said: “Charlie and Sparky are both influential players for us, so to lose both of them against Hibs was really frustrating.”

Courts and Postecoglou are both still in their early months as managers of United and Celtic respectively as they prepare to lock horns for the first time.

“Celtic are probably similar to us in that they’re a team on a journey,” Courts said.

“They’ve had a strong start to the season, they’ve recruited a number of players and, like us, they’ll have some steps forward on their journey and at times they might have a few steps backwards or sideways.

“But definitely a team on a journey right now – and doing quite well. It’s really exciting to be coming up against them.

“Personally, everything that I’m experiencing just now is a first – my first time going to Celtic Park, my first time facing Celtic, first time facing their manager, so everything’s exciting.”

