Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen Glass will get it right at Aberdeen, says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 10:53 am
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren face Aberdeen on Sunday. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren face Aberdeen on Sunday. (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects Aberdeen to soon start flourishing under Stephen Glass.

The two sides meet in Paisley on Sunday, with Saints having failed to win any of their opening six league games and the Dons without a victory in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Glass took over from Derek McInnes towards the end of last term and is coming under pressure from sections of the Dons support, but Goodwin expects this weekend’s opponents to enjoy an upturn in fortunes once their new faces have time to bed in.

He said: “Aberdeen are in a bit of a transition period. Derek McInnes was in there for quite a while and had relative success. He’s a hard act to follow for Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has come in with a new philosophy, he’s trying to blood some of the youngsters and he’s signed a lot of the players. We had a similar situation here, because when you put a new group together it does take a bit longer than what you would like.

“When I look at the squad and the recruitment Aberdeen have done, I’m pretty sure once things fall into place they’ll be absolutely fine.

“They’ve got a good keeper in Joe Lewis, they’ve added the likes David Bates and Declan Gallagher to the backline, Scott Brown is a fantastic signing, and Marley Watkins and Matty Longstaff will be big, big players for them.

“Once Stephen gets all those players fully fit and up to speed, I would expect them to start getting the type of results everyone expects them to get.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal