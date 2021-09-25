Stephen Glass determined Aberdeen’s plan will produce the goods

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will not rip up his formula when his side look to get back to winning ways in Paisley.

The Dons have not won in seven matches and fell out of the cinch Premiership’s top six following last weekend’s Pittodrie defeat by St Johnstone.

It was not long ago that Aberdeen fans were imbued with a huge wave of optimism after their team started the season with a 5-1 European win over Swedish side BK Hacken.

And Glass is focused on getting his team to execute his game plan in that manner again when they face St Mirren on Sunday, rather than looking for a new one.

Aberdeen had double the possession of St Johnstone last week and three times as much of the ball as both Motherwell and Ross County in their previous two matches.

They recorded a total of 54 shots in those three games but only have one goal and one point to show for their efforts, courtesy of a late equaliser from Christian Ramirez against County.

Glass is adamant they are on the right track and he will not deviate from his course.

“We believe in what we have got here,” he said. “If we keep having a large amount of the ball then we will score goals. There is not a concern in amongst us here.

“Both ends of the pitch are as important. If you don’t keep a clean sheet it is important that you are managing to score a couple of goals. We have got the people in here who can take care of business at both ends of the park and I think it will come together.

“We believe in what we do. We brought players to the club to play a certain way.

“I think people are enjoying watching the way we are playing. If you stick a couple of goals on the end of it, it is a different matter but that is what should be happening.

“People don’t want to come and watch us playing 50/50 stuff where we chip the ball into the box and hope something falls for us.

“There is a different way that we believe will work, we think it’s right, we think we have the players who can do it, we think we have the players who will do it and we think that it will come to fruition.

“You can chop and change and not believe in what you do, and it looks like you don’t know what you are doing.

“We believe in how we work and people will see that come to fruition.”