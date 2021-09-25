Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen Glass determined Aberdeen’s plan will produce the goods

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 2:29 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes his plan will come good (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will not rip up his formula when his side look to get back to winning ways in Paisley.

The Dons have not won in seven matches and fell out of the cinch Premiership’s top six following last weekend’s Pittodrie defeat by St Johnstone.

It was not long ago that Aberdeen fans were imbued with a huge wave of optimism after their team started the season with a 5-1 European win over Swedish side BK Hacken.

And Glass is focused on getting his team to execute his game plan in that manner again when they face St Mirren on Sunday, rather than looking for a new one.

Aberdeen had double the possession of St Johnstone last week and three times as much of the ball as both Motherwell and Ross County in their previous two matches.

They recorded a total of 54 shots in those three games but only have one goal and one point to show for their efforts, courtesy of a late equaliser from Christian Ramirez against County.

Glass is adamant they are on the right track and he will not deviate from his course.

“We believe in what we have got here,” he said. “If we keep having a large amount of the ball then we will score goals. There is not a concern in amongst us here.

“Both ends of the pitch are as important. If you don’t keep a clean sheet it is important that you are managing to score a couple of goals. We have got the people in here who can take care of business at both ends of the park and I think it will come together.

“We believe in what we do. We brought players to the club to play a certain way.

“I think people are enjoying watching the way we are playing. If you stick a couple of goals on the end of it, it is a different matter but that is what should be happening.

“People don’t want to come and watch us playing 50/50 stuff where we chip the ball into the box and hope something falls for us.

“There is a different way that we believe will work, we think it’s right, we think we have the players who can do it, we think we have the players who will do it and we think that it will come to fruition.

“You can chop and change and not believe in what you do, and it looks like you don’t know what you are doing.

“We believe in how we work and people will see that come to fruition.”

