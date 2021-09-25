Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone must make it hard for Hibs once again

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 2:47 pm
St Johnstone celebrate victory over Hibs in the Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has urged his players to take belief from their recent record against Hibernian and get another result at Easter Road on Sunday.

Saints have won the last four meetings between the teams, which included last season’s League Cup semi-final and Scottish Cup final.

Hibs did not score in any of those four defeats and only won one of the six encounters between the teams last season, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty in August.

“Our players are going with the belief that they can get a result,” said Davidson, whose team reached the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals, along with Hibs, in midweek.

“That’s a great thing to have. We know we can get a result if we perform well.

“It’s not about getting into their heads, it’s about getting into my players’ heads that we can go there and do something.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, the players realising that we can go to Easter Road and get something.

“Every game was pretty close, even the one they won at the start of the season.

“I am expecting a tight game again. I am expecting us to go there and make it really difficult for Hibs.

“They have a real good attacking threat and we have to make sure we stop that.”

After Saints set up a Hampden clash with Celtic, Hibs won 3-1 at Tannadice to seal a fifth consecutive semi-final at Hampden, where they will take on Rangers.

“It will be a really tough game,” Davidson said. “Hibs were very fortunate to manage to hold on to some of their top players, and also add to their squad.

“They are a very good team, I really enjoy watching them play. We are going to be up for the battle.

“They are very good on the counter-attack and have some very good players up front that can hurt you.

“They had a fantastic season with where they finished in the league and they have carried it on this season.”

