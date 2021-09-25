Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gareth Taylor hopes Man City rise to ‘good challenge’ against Arsenal

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 3:49 pm
Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor is relishing Sunday’s WSL clash away to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor sees Sunday’s clash with Arsenal as a “good challenge” despite his side’s host of injury issues.

City could have four senior players ruled out for the trip to Meadow Park as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Real Madrid.

“It’s a tough game for us but I think it’s a good game for us to have,” said Taylor.

“We’re a little bit light in certain areas of the pitch in terms of availability of players, but I see it as a really good challenge for us.”

Taylor's team will be looking to bounce back against Arsenal
The City injury list includes England international Steph Houghton, with Taylor admitting she could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines from a problem she sustained on duty with the national side.

“Unfortunately Steph had to return from (international) camp quite early. She’s in a boot currently with an Achilles issue. We don’t know a time frame but we don’t think it’s going to be especially short,” the City Women manager said.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal side have won all six of their matches since he took charge in the summer, and have scored 21 goals.

Manchester City Women have a number of players ruled out through injury
Marc Skinner is another manager relishing a big test as his Manchester United side prepare to host champions Chelsea on Sunday.

“It will be a really good challenge for us in terms of seeing where we’re at, what can we do to the best team from last year in terms of the league,” Skinner said.

“We have to be more consistent in every game. We’ve got to raise our game against everyone.

“I’m more interested in how we challenge our own mindset in these games than about what Chelsea will bring.”

Elsewhere, Hope Powell’s Brighton host Aston Villa as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season of two wins from two.

Tottenham, who had a shock victory over Manchester City, will try to build on that against Reading.

Leicester will be looking for their first points of the league season when they travel to West Ham.

