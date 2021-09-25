Sport Ayr held to goalless draw by Morton By Press Association September 25, 2021, 5:52 pm The Honest Men struck the crossbar late on (Lynne Cameron/PA) Ayr were held to a goalless draw by Morton in their cinch Championship match at Somerset Park. The Honest Men made a promising start, with Tomi Adeloye firing just wide from close range. Morton threatened just before half-time when a long-range volley from Gozie Ugwu was pushed behind by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson for a corner. Ayr were forced into a change for the second half, with James Maxwell replacing midfielder Daire O’Connor, who had picked up a shoulder problem. Just after the hour mark, Ton forward Gavin Reilly fired over from 12 yards out before Jaakko Oksanen shot wide after the ball dropped to him from a corner. Ayr went close to breaking the deadlock with 14 minutes left when Maxwell’s effort flew across goal and off the crossbar. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stoke consolidate play-off spot with victory over Hull Brendan Rodgers hails ‘superb’ Jamie Vardy after double salvages Leicester draw Ben Brereton Diaz hat-trick the highlight as Blackburn brush aside Cardiff Troy Deeney rattles crossbar as Birmingham held to goalless draw by Preston