Colchester hold Swindon

Swindon and Colchester could not be separated in a frustrating goalless draw at the County Ground.

The home side had a lot more of the play but a combination of impressive Colchester defending, some decent Shamal George saves and Swindon letting themselves down in the final third saw the two sides share the spoils.

Most of Swindon’s opportunities were wasted with good moves ending with passes being astray but they did manage to test George, most notably when he had to dive to his right to brilliantly deny left-back Ellis Iandolo from the edge of the box.

Jack Payne was also denied by George with a close-range sliding effort while Colchester only had sniffs in front of goal, such as Brendan Wiredu and Alan Judge both clearing the crossbar from range in the first half.

It was much the same story for Swindon with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Alex Gilbert both shooting over while Tyreece Simpson nodded a Kesler-Hayden cross over the bar from six yards.