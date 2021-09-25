Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Kelty Hearts remain unbeaten at top of table after beating Stranraer

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 6:32 pm
Kelty Hearts remain top (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kelty Hearts remain top (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kelty Hearts kept themselves top of cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Stranraer to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Nathan Austin headed home a cross from Joe Cardle in the eighth minute, which proved enough for all three points.

Stirling moved up into second place as they thumped bottom club Cowdenbeath 4-0 at Forthbank Stadium.

Jack Leitch put Albion in front after just six minutes, slotting in from close range after his initial header hit the bar, and Dylan Mackin doubled the lead before half-time.

Substitutes Dale Carrick and Sean Heaver added two more in the closing seven minutes as Stirling went above Annan, who slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Edinburgh City and finished with 10 men.

Ouzy See set the visitors on their way after 10 minutes, with James Hilton adding another ahead of the break.

John Robertson added a third following a free-kick in the 68th minute.

Matty Douglas was dismissed for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes to go, before Annan substitute Robert McCartney hit a late consolation.

Forfar got back to winning ways as they beat Albion 3-1.

Stefan McCluskey gave the Loons an early lead, before two goals in the space of four second-half minutes just after the hour from Scott Shepherd and Matthew Aitken put them in control.

Albion pulled a goal back with eight minutes left through a trialist, who had come off the bench.

Stenhousemuir slumped to a third defeat in four league games as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Elgin City.

The visitors took the lead after only four minutes when defender Darryl McHardy headed in from a corner.

Nicky Jamieson nodded in an equaliser with 20 minutes left, but Russell Dingwall wrapped up the points for Elgin late on.

