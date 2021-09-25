Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts move up to second in the Premiership table with comfortable victory

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 7:03 pm
Michael Smith opened the scoring for Hearts against Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts climbed above Edinburgh rivals Hibernian into second in the cinch Premiership table with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Livingston.

The Gorgie outfit dominated throughout and went in at the break in front courtesy of a Michael Smith strike and a Liam Boyce penalty.

Livingston improved slightly after the interval but Robbie Neilson’s side added a third through Alex Cochrane to ensure they remain only a point behind leaders Rangers at the summit.

The hosts began the game without John Souttar after the defender picked up a knock in training. That meant Taylor Moore kept his place in the side, despite the return of Smith.

Livingston manager Davie Martindale opted for an attacking line-up after naming both Andrew Shinnie and Odin Bailey in attack in a 4-4-2 formation.

As expected Hearts saw plenty of the ball during the early exchanges but came up against a well-drilled Livingston defensive wall that was difficult to penetrate.

The home side had a chance to test Max Stryjek in the 24th minute when Barrie McKay earned a free-kick just outside the box but Stephen Kingsley – who notched a stunning set-piece in last weekend’s draw at Ross County – hit the wall with his effort.

But Hearts stormed ahead a minute later when Smith finished off a flowing move. McKay spun away from Adam Lewis and crossed for Cochrane, who laid a first-time pass back to the defender.

Smith then curled a first-time left-footed drive high into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Hearts had their tails up and went searching for a second. It arrived in the 33rd minute from Boyce from the penalty spot.

Beni Baningime was clipped by Ben Williamson inside the area and Northern Ireland forward Boyce made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Stryjek the wrong way.

Stryjek at least made a morale-boosting save before the half was out, palming a fizzed half-volley from Smith over his bar.

Livingston brought on Stephane Omeonga and Jackson Longridge at half-time but it was Hearts that continued to press.

And after Stryjek pulled off an excellent save to keep out a Kingsley free-kick, Cochrane made it three in the 65th minute.

McKay fired a low cross straight across the box and the on-loan Brighton man was left with a simple tap-in at the back post.

