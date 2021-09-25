Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

It wasn’t a champagne performance from us – Motherwell boss Graham Alexander

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 7:29 pm
Graham Alexander’s side moved third in the league (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his players for grinding out a 2-1 victory over Ross County.

Tony Watt’s 80th-minute winner sent the Steelmen into the top three of the cinch Premiership, two points behind leaders Rangers.

The home side took the lead inside two minutes through Callum Slattery’s 25-yard strike but County soon grew into the game and levelled when Regan Charles-Cook’s cross nestled in the far corner.

Both sides hit the crossbar after the interval – through Watt and County substitute Joseph Hungbo – but the visitors had the bulk of the opportunities.

However, Well took all three points after Watt latched onto Ricki Lamie’s diagonal ball and fired home.

“It was a winning performance,” Alexander said. “That’s the first marker we have to understand – winning games and getting good results, which it certainly was.

“I thought we started brilliantly and scored a great goal and played with real intensity. Ross County grew into the game and deservedly got an equaliser.

“We had to grind it out in the second half and I don’t think it was a champagne performance from us.

“But we showed enough quality at both ends of the pitch to not concede and score the deciding goal.”

Watt netted his fifth goal of the campaign after responding to advice from Alexander when he found himself out of the team early in the season.

“I am always honest with a player and give them the reason why they are not in the team so they can work on it and get back in the team, and he has done that,” Alexander said.

“He is hitting the target a lot more in training and has a real intent to score goals in training, and it’s coming through in games.”

County are still without a win but there was more encouragement for Malky Mackay as they just missed out on a fourth draw amid a particularly difficult start to the season.

“We probably gave our best performance of the season,” the County manager said. “I believe it was 55 per cent possession and 16 shots to eight away from home against a team sitting near the top of the league. So I have got to be happy with the way we played.

“I realise you’ve got to turn those chances into goals but we are creating more chances than we have created for a while at this club, and that’s going back to last year as well. If we keep playing the way we are then we will be okay.

“We knew how Motherwell would play. You have to stand up to the challenge and win your first and second balls against them, because they have got a way of playing and they have some big men and they make it difficult for you.

“You have to defend properly and then get it down and find areas where you can expose them, and we did that regularly.”

