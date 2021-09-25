Ten-man Morecambe earn thrilling draw with Accrington

Cole Stockton and Colby Bishop scored twice apiece as Morecambe and Accrington shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe took the lead after 15 minutes when Adam Phillips played in Stockton down the middle and the striker slotted home his ninth goal of the season with a cool finish.

The lead lasted just four minutes as Stanley levelled from the penalty spot. Liam Gibson brought down John O’Sullivan with a clumsy challenge and Bishop struck home the spot-kick.

Two minutes later Stanley were ahead when Matt Butcher beat Letheren with a perfectly placed left-foot shot from 20 yards.

The pace continued with the home side levelling on 27 minutes when Arthur Gnahoua delivered a cross from the right which was volleyed past James Trafford by Phillips from close range.

The pattern of the game changed on 39 minutes when Shane McLoughlin was shown a straight red card for a foul on Ethan Hamilton and Stanley made the extra man count when Bishop put them 3-2 ahead on 68 minutes with a close-range finish after Sean McConville’s effort rebounded into his path.

The drama continued with Morecambe sealing a point as Stockton volleyed home a superb second nine minutes from time after a latching on to a poor back-pass from Jack Nolan.