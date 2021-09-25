Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Ten-man Morecambe earn thrilling draw with Accrington

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 7:56 pm
Cole Stockton had the final say (David Davies/PA)
Cole Stockton and Colby Bishop scored twice apiece as Morecambe and Accrington shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe took the lead after 15 minutes when Adam Phillips played in Stockton down the middle and the striker slotted home his ninth goal of the season with a cool finish.

The lead lasted just four minutes as Stanley levelled from the penalty spot. Liam Gibson brought down John O’Sullivan with a clumsy challenge and Bishop struck home the spot-kick.

Two minutes later Stanley were ahead when Matt Butcher beat Letheren with a perfectly placed left-foot shot from 20 yards.

The pace continued with the home side levelling on 27 minutes when Arthur Gnahoua delivered a cross from the right which was volleyed past James Trafford by Phillips from close range.

The pattern of the game changed on 39 minutes when Shane McLoughlin was shown a straight red card for a foul on Ethan Hamilton and Stanley made the extra man count when Bishop put them 3-2 ahead on 68 minutes with a close-range finish after Sean McConville’s effort rebounded into his path.

The drama continued with Morecambe sealing a point as Stockton volleyed home a superb second nine minutes from time after a latching on to a poor back-pass from Jack Nolan.

