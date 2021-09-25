Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport

Carl Winchester nets winner as Sunderland see off Bolton

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 8:00 pm
Carl Winchester opened the scoring for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carl Winchester opened the scoring for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Carl Winchester pounced in the first half to earn Sunderland a 1-0 win over Bolton at the Stadium of Light.

The converted full-back’s third goal of the season arrived in the 17th minute and was enough to separate the two teams.

Sunderland’s fifth straight home win kept Lee Johnson’s side level on points with Wigan at the top of Sky Bet League One.

The hosts could have been ahead inside a minute when striker Ross Stewart was denied by Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon, a former Sunderland player, was beaten when Dennis Cirkin’s run and cross from the byline was perfect for Winchester to side-foot into the net from close range.

Bolton were almost level shortly before the half-hour mark.

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann had to make an instinctive stop from Eoin Doyle having initially spilled an Oladapo Afolayan effort.

After the restart Alex Pritchard was soon denied by Dixon but Bolton enjoyed plenty of possession with Hoffmann having to turn over a Doyle header.

And with the clock ticking down George Johnston should have levelled with a back-post volley that shaved the side-netting before Doyle again went close.

